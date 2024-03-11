Murray finished Sunday's 116-103 loss to the Pelicans with 23 points (7-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), one rebound, 11 assists and one steal in 41 minutes.

Murray didn't have his best shooting performance and struggled overall as a scorer, but he salvaged his fantasy stat line by handing out 11 dimes. It's the fourth time across his last eight games that he has recorded double-digit assists, as he's taken on a more significant responsibility in the playmaking department with Trae Young (finger) sidelined. Until that changes, Murray should continue to experience a fantasy uptick, as well as a notoriously higher usage rate.