Murray finished Wednesday's 120-117 victory over the Kings with 21 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 35 minutes.

Murray again poured in a solid all-around performance and continues showing triple-double upside. He's been a terrific two-way option all year but has been especially active defensively lately, recording at least one steal in each of the past six games. He's also scored at least 20 points in the past four contests.