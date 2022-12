Murray (ankle) is active for Monday's contest against the Magic, Brad Rowland of Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Murray will officially make his return to Atlanta's lineup after being sidelined for the team's previous five contests. Trent Forrest figures to return back to his reserve role with Murray back in the lineup. Across his first 25 appearances with the Hawks, Murray is averaging 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game.