Murray returned to Wednesday's game after suffering a lower lip laceration earlier in the contest, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Murray received two stitches after sustaining the injury and is good to go. Prior to exiting, Murray scored four points in 15 minutes.
