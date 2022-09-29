Murray (illness) rejoined practice Thursday but will integrate slowly after missing some time, Lauren L. Williams of MLive.com reports.

Murray sat out Wednesday's practice with a non-COVID illness, but he's at least back in the mix for the Hawks as of Thursday. His first chance to don the new uniform arrives next Thursday against the Bucks, and he figures to pair with Trae Young to form a dynamic backcourt for Atlanta in 2022-23. However, Murray figures to lose some fantasy value moving off the ball.