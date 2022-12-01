Murray had 27 points (11-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 125-108 win over the Magic.

Murray scored 12 of his 27 points in the second quarter as he played all 12 minutes and Atlanta outscored Orlando by nine points. After scoring 20 or more points in nine of his first 11 games with the Hawks, Murray has topped the 20-point mark just three times in his last 11 outings, including Wednesday. He's averaging 19.1 points while making just 41.8 percent of his shots during that span.