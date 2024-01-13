Murray supplied 29 points (13-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 126-108 loss to the Pacers.
Murray was impressive on both ends of the court and filled the stat sheet admirably Friday, but his efforts were not enough to avoid a 16-point loss in a game where the Hawks looked lost on offense most of the time. Despite the team's struggles, Murray has been putting up solid numbers of late and has reached the 20-point in six consecutive contests.
