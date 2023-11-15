Murray amassed 32 points (11-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 126-120 victory over the Pistons.

Murray supplied his first double-double of the season and his second game with 30-plus points. The absence of Trae Young (personal) showcased the booming production Murray is capable of when operating as an alpha in the backcourt. Murray is shooting a stellar 50.0 percent from the field on 17.0 shots per game, fueling a top-5 fantasy campaign among all shooting guards.