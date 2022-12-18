Murray (ankle) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Magic, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Murray has missed five straight games due to an ankle injury, but he'll have a chance to suit up Monday. Even if he's ultimately sidelined again, it appears the point guard will be back in action before long. His eventual return would likely mean less minutes for Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday and Vit Krejci.