Murray (ankle) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Magic, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Murray has missed five straight games due to an ankle injury, but he'll have a chance to suit up Monday. Even if he's ultimately sidelined again, it appears the point guard will be back in action before long. His eventual return would likely mean less minutes for Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday and Vit Krejci.
More News
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Expected to miss two weeks•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Slated for MRI•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Pops for 24 points against Thunder•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Leads ATL to victory•