Murray (calf) will play Sunday versus New Orleans.
Murray had been listed as probable heading into the day with the left calf contusion, so his availability for Sunday's contest comes as no major surprise. Atlanta will need his firepower with Trae Young recovering from finger surgery and Jalen Johnson (ankle) ruled out for Sunday's game.
