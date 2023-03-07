Murray totaled 23 points (10-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 130-128 loss to the Heat.

Murray has been unpredictable of late, reaching a new career-best in scoring last week but also posting 15 or fewer points in three of his previous eight games. All things considered, though, he seems to be trending in the right direction while settling as one of Atlanta's leading offensive threats. Even with the ups and downs of late, Murray is averaging 21.0 points, 5.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds,per game over his last eight appearances.