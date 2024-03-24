Murray supplied 28 points (10-14 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists and five steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 132-91 win over the Hornets.
Murray led the Hawks offensively and carried the team to victory with an impressive performance. He finished just three boards away from a triple-double and recorded a season-high in assists. This was Murray's 11th game with double-digit assists in the current campaign, and his scope of influence continues to be massive on a Hawks team that continues to be without Trae Young (finger), as he's now ended quite close to a triple-double four times since the All-Star break.
