Murray ended with 22 points (9-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 109-108 win over Miami.

Murray stepped up in a game where the Hawks were missing Trae Young (illness), and the versatile guard drained the game-winning shot with a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter. Murray is having a strong season despite not being Atlanta's main offensive weapon and he's averaging 22.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in January.