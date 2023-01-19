Murray amassed 30 points (12-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 130-122 victory over the Mavericks.

Murray was in the zone all night, scoring 11 first-half points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor before dropping 19 in the second half, including 11 in the fourth quarter to seal up Atlanta's fourth consecutive win. He finished with 30 points in the contest, which tied Luka Doncic for a game high, while also grabbing a team-high seven rebounds. Murray has now scored at least 27 points in three straight, going 11-of-19 from three over that stretch.