Murray is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to lower back soreness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Murray played 41 minutes in Monday's win over Boston but is dealing with a lower back issue before the first half of a back-to-back set Wednesday. He hasn't missed a game since early February, but Trent Forrest, Garrison Mathews and Wesley Matthews could see additional minutes if Murray is sidelined Wednesday.