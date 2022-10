Coach Nate McMillan revealed Saturday that Murray, will sit due to back spasms, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

The initial report on Murray's absence didn't include a reason behind it, so it seemed likely rest was the reason. Instead, it appears Murray is dealing with a flareup in his back and will take the afternoon off to rest up. His next opportunity to rejoin the action surfaces Tuesday against the Cavaliers.