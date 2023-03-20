Murray is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons due to a non-COVID illness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Murray's in danger of missing his first game since Dec. 16, and given Tuesday's matchup is the first half of a back-to-back set, it's possible the dynamic guard could be sidelined for two contests if the aliment lingers. If he's sidelined, Bogdan Bogdanovic, AJ Griffin and Aaron Holiday would be candidates for increased roles.