Murray was traded Wednesday from the Spurs to the Hawks in exchange for Danilo Gallinari, three first-round picks and a draft swap, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

It's surprising the Spurs were willing to let Murray go for this price given that he's coming off a career year, though it's possible the organization felt that he would not re-sign after his current deal expires following the 2023-24 season. As a 25-year-old last season, Murray made the All-Star team behind 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and a league-leading 2.0 steals in 34.8 minutes. Pairing him next to Trae Young makes much more sense defensively than offensively, but Murray will probably get plenty of chances to run the second unit.