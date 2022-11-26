Murray supplied 39 points (14-24 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 128-122 loss to the Rockets.

Murray is known for being one of the best all-around players in the league and has an elite ability to stuff the stat sheet on a game-to-game basis, but he focused on the scoring side of things here and finished with his season-best mark outing. The former Spurs guard was coming off five straight games in which he didn't reach the 20-point mark, so this was certainly a surprising scoring performance.