Murray racked up 24 points (10-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 121-113 win over the Pistons.

The 27-year-old guard continues to post big distribution numbers while Trae Young (finger) is on the shelf. Wednesday's double-double was the eighth in the last 13 games for Murray, who has averaged 26.2 points, 9.5 assists, 5.3 boards, 3.9 threes and 2.0 steals over that stretch. His efforts have helped secure a spot in the Play-In Tournament for the Hawks, and with Young still lacking a timeline for his return, the team could try to give Murray a little more rest over the final handful of regular-season contests.