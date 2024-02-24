Murray chipped in a team-high 24 points (10-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 123-121 loss to the Raptors.

After failing to score more than 17 points in either of his final two games before the All-Star break, Murray bounced back with his first double-double since Jan. 22 when the Hawks' schedule resumed. The 27-year-old guard has been generally productive despite struggling to find his range from beyond the arc -- over his last eight games he's averaging 21.8 points, 6.9 assists, 6.3 boards, 1.4 threes and 1.3 steals despite shooting just 20.8 percent (11-for-53) on his three-point attempts.