Murray accumulated 11 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and four steals in 27 minutes during Saturday's 136-108 win over the Wizards.

This game was over in a hurry, so that explains the low minutes for Murray. Although it wasn't his best shooting night, Murray secured his second double-double of the campaign and continues to be an elite source of steals. Over his last eight contests, Murray is averaging 2.3 steals per game.