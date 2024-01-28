Murray (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Murray was added to the injury report an hour before tipoff and attempted to go through a pregame routine but will ultimately be unavailable, marking his first absence of the season. Bogdan Bogdanovic will likely slide into the starting place in Murray's absence, while Trent Forrest, Patty Mills, Garrison Mathews and other wings are also candidates for increased playing time.