Murray totaled 14 points (4-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Saturday's 142-110 loss to the Nuggets.

Murray's scoring total left a bit to be desired, but he managed to move the ball around effectively. His 12 assists allowed every member of the starting five to log double-digit totals, but Murray's shot was notably off. Although he drilled three three-pointers, he shot only 26.6 percent from the floor. Murray continues to carry a heavy load without Trae Young (finger), and he'll need to step up as the Hawks attempt to improve their playoff seeding.