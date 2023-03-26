Murray contributed 20 points (8-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, 12 assists, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Saturday's 143-130 victory over Indiana.

Murray hit the ground running Saturday, turning in a double-double after returning from a two-game absence. Trey Young was ejected in the second half, affording Murray more run as the primary ball handler. Given his absence was due to an illness as opposed to an injury, managers should be reasonably confident that he will suit up against the Grizzlies on Sunday.