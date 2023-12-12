Murray ended Monday's 129-122 loss to the Nuggets with 21 points (8-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

Murray has always delivered value due to his ability to fill the stat sheet and contribute in several categories on a steady basis, but his scoring numbers have been experiencing an uptick of late. He has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings, boosting his season average to 20.0 points per game.