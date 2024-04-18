Murray closed Wednesday's 131-116 Play-In Game loss to Chicago with 30 points (11-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals across 46 minutes.

Despite dealing with an extended absence from Trae Young, Murray kept the team afloat and squeaked into the Play-In Bracket. Despite the disappointing end, Murray put together the best campaign of his seven-year career, averaging 22.5 points, 6.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals during his second year with the Hawks. While Young will almost certainly be headed elsewhere, Murray is locked into a contract with the Hawks and should continue to be a focal point of the offense next season.