Murray ended with 36 points (14-27 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, one block and six steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 win over the Knicks.

Murray turned in his best scoring performance of the young season, and he also poured in a season-best five triples on the way to a victory. The guard has put up 20 or more points in four straight contests and continues to stuff the stat sheet along the way, primarily by dishing out assists and snatching boards.