Murray is expected to be sidelined for around two weeks after he underwent an MRI on Thursday that confirmed a left ankle sprain, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Murray sprained the ankle during Wednesday's blowout loss to the Knicks and is now on tap for a multi-game absence. The Hawks suddenly have a skeleton crew, as John Collins (ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (hip) are also shelved, and Trae Young (illness) missed Thursday's practice. In Murray's absence, more minutes could be available for Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday, Vit Krejci and Jarrett Culver. Bogdan Bogdanovic may take on more usage as well.