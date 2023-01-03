Murray had 25 points (10-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 51 minutes during Monday's 143-141 double-overtime loss to the Warriors.

Murray scored at least 20 points for the fourth time over his past five appearances and tied his season high with 10 rebounds en route to his second double-double of the campaign. He also dished out at least seven assists for a third straight game and has been a few plays away from a triple-double in each of his past three outings. During that stretch, the point guard has averaged 23.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 43.4 minutes per game.