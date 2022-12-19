Murray (ankle) is a game-time decision for Monday's contest against the Magic, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
After missing Atlanta's previous five showings, Murray's status for Monday is still up in the air. If the 26-year-old is ultimately ruled out, his next chance to return to the court comes Wednesday against Chicago. Murray is averaging 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals throughout his first 25 appearances as a member of the Hawks.
