Murray supplied 41 points (17-22 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 129-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

It was a hot shooting night for Murray, who scored a career-high 41 points, including 23 in the first half, on 77.3 percent from the field. It was also the second time this season he's hit the 40-point mark in a game. His fantasy production this season has come with some inconsistency, but overall the young guard is now averaging 21.2 points (on a career-best 47.2 percent), 6.1 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.