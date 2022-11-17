Murray notched 19 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 126-101 loss to the Celtics.

Murray got off to a solid start on Wednesday night, connecting on six of 10 shots in the first half for 12 points to go along with four assists and a steal. However, the Atlanta guard would add just seven points in the second half on 3-of-7 shooting while dishing out only one more assist in the contest as the Hawks failed to keep pace with Boston. It was a good shooting performance overall for Murray, who's also recorded five or more assists in every game this season.