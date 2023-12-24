Murray closed with 26 points (10-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 125-119 loss to Memphis.

Murray was initially listed as questionable prior to Saturday's contest, and not only did he end up playing, but he delivered a strong fantasy showing and extended his streak of games with at least 20 points to five outings. He's averaging 22.4 points per game in that span.