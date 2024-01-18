Murray chipped in 26 points (11-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 victory over Orlando.

Murray has reached the 20-point mark in six of his eight games in January, and he has taken a more prominent role on offense for the Hawks amid Trae Young's shooting woes. Even if Young reverts back to the norm, which is completely expected, Murray should continue to hold a high fantasy upside -- both due to his scoring numbers and his contributions in other categories. Murray is averaging 22.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this month.