Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said Murray (back) was a full participant during Tuesday's practice, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Murray dealt with back spasms that forced him to sit out Saturday's preseason game against the Bucks, but the issue appears to have subsided. It's unclear if Murray will play in Wednesday or Friday's exhibitions, but it doesn't appear like the back issue will hinder his availability for the regular season.