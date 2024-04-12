Share Video

Link copied!

Murray (quadriceps) will play Friday night against the Timberwolves, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Murray's availability was in question leading up to Friday's action, but the team has elected to let him suit up. He's averaging 20.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals over five April appearances.

More News