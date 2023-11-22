Murray (quadriceps) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Nets.
Murray has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday despite dealing with a right quadriceps contusion. There is no indication that Murray will be on a minutes restriction despite playing on the second night of a back-to-back.
