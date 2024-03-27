Murray (back) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Murray has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday despite dealing with lower back soreness. The 27-year-old guard is averaging 26.5 points, 9.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals in 37.9 minutes across his last 10 appearances.