Murray (hamstring) is available for Saturday's game versus the Wizards, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Murray will play through a questionable tag for the second time in the span of a week. He's been remarkably durable this season and has yet to miss a game. There's no word of any restrictions heading into tipoff.
