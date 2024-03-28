Murray (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Murray will shake off a questionable tag and extend his consecutive games played streak to 21. Over his last 10 appearances, Murray has averaged 27.7 points, 9.3 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 steals in 37.5 minutes per game.
