Watch Now:

Murray (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's game versus the 76ers, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Murray has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday despite dealing with right hamstring tightness. The 27-year-old guard is averaging 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 36.0 minutes across his last five appearances.

More News