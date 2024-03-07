Murray racked up 18 points (7-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 victory over the Cavaliers.

Murray struggled from deep and nailed just one of his seven three-point attempts, but he salvaged his fantasy stat line by delivering a strong line in other categories, mainly the nine assists and two steals. Murray has taken over the playmaking duties in Atlanta with Trae Young (finger) out, and the numbers back that up. He's averaging 8.6 assists, as well as 21.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, since the end of the All-Star break.