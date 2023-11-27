Murray contributed six points (2-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Sunday's 113-103 loss to the Celtics.

Murray is in the midst of a cold spell, as he's shooting 25.0 percent from the field over his last three games. He's been keeping his fantasy value afloat by averaging 7.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in that stretch, so his managers just need to patiently wait for him to find his rhythm.