Murray contributed six points (2-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Sunday's 113-103 loss to the Celtics.
Murray is in the midst of a cold spell, as he's shooting 25.0 percent from the field over his last three games. He's been keeping his fantasy value afloat by averaging 7.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in that stretch, so his managers just need to patiently wait for him to find his rhythm.
More News
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Double-doubles in win•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Pops for 20 points in OT win•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Good to go against Brooklyn•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Late addition to injury report•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Carries offense in win•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Stuffs stat sheet Saturday•