Murray finished Wednesday's 139-132 overtime victory over the 76ers with 25 points (8-18 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 38 minutes.

Every member of the Hawks' starting lineup scored at least 25 points or provided a double-double -- or both in the case of Trae Young and Jalen Johnson -- and Murray was no exception. The 27-year-old guard has popped for at least 20 points in five straight games and 10 of the last 12, averaging 23.3 points, 4.8 boards, 4.1 assists, 2.6 threes and 0.9 steals over that latter stretch while shooting 50.2 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent from beyond the arc.