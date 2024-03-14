Murray finished with 40 points (15-29 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 106-102 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Murray ended just one point away from tying his career-best scoring output, but not even this effort was enough to lift the Hawks to victory over a struggling Trail Blazers team. Murray has been taking over on offense for the Hawks ever since Trae Young (finger) got sidelined, and he's averaging a robust stat line of 25.7 points, 8.0 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game since the end of the All-Star break.