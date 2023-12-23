Murray is questionable for Saturday's game against Memphis with a right forearm contusion.
Murray popped up on the Hawks injury report for Saturday's closing leg of a back-to-back set after seeing 34 minutes in Friday's loss to the Heat. If Murray's unable to go, expect Bogdan Bogdanovic, Wesley Matthews and Patty Mills to see more work.
More News
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Stuffs stat sheet in loss Friday•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Another 20-point effort•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Emerging as reliable scorer•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Near triple-double in loss•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Reaches 30-point mark in loss•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Thrives against former team•