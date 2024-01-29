Murray (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Murray was a late scratch ahead of Sunday's win over the Raptors due to right hamstring soreness, marking his first absence of the season. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but he'll have a chance to return to action Tuesday. However, if Murray is ruled out again, Bogdan Bogdanovic would likely draw another start.