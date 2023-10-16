Murray (rest) is out for Monday's preseason contest against Indiana, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Murray will take a seat after appearing in all three of Atlanta's preseason contests thus far. His next opportunity to take the court is the preseason finale against Philadelphia on Friday.
