Murray posted a team-high 29 points (11-26 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and four steals across 40 minutes during Thursday's 128-115 loss to the Suns.

The 27-year-old guard just missed his first triple-double of the season but posted his third straight double-double and eighth in 14 games since the All-Star break, a stretch in which Murray is averaging 25.2 points, 8.5 assists, 5.7 boards, 3.0 threes and 1.8 steals -- all above his season averages. Trae Young (finger) is due to be re-evaluated soon but still lacks a timeline for his return, so Murray should keep his elevated usage rate for the foreseeable future.